MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets slide ahead of Fed rate decision

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks fell in early trade on Wednesday, as investors braced for another aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Fed is seen raising its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points (bps) to tame persistently high inflation, although some traders are also expecting a full percentage point increase. FEDWATCH

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, hit by a 2.3% fall Mouwasat Medical Services 4002.SE.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 1.3%, dragged by a 2.4% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 4.3% slide in diversified investment group Dubai Investments DINV.DU.

The Qatari index .QSI declined 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.4% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI gained 0.3%. The country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rose 0.2%.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, jumped more than 2% after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply. O/R

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.