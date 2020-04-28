MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise, tracking oil, Asian shares

By Ateeq Shariff

April 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in Brent oil prices and Asian, as optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions reassured markets.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 41 cents, or 2%, to $20.40 a barrel at 1006 GMT, following a 6.8% slide on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising and Saudi British Bank 1060.SE gaining 5.3%.

But Petrorabigh 2380.SE dropped 2.5% after it posted a net loss of 1.80 billion riyals ($478.85 million) in the first quarter, doqn from profit of 257 million riyals a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued an order allowing the opening of some economic and commercial activities, which includes wholesale and retail shops in addition to malls, from April 29 to May 13, state news agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The order also limited the curfew across the kingdom to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 13, while keeping a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and in previously isolated neighbourhoods.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI reversed earlier losses to close up 1.2%. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, which retreated 3.6% during the session, ended 1.6% higher.

The largest lender in the United Arab Emirates reported a 22% drop in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by interest rate cuts and impairment charges.

Its net profit in the first quarter was 2.4 billion dirhams ($653.42 million) versus 3.1 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.3% and its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU up 3.3%.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 0.8%, helped by a 4.2% leap in Qatar Gas Transport Company QGTS.QA and a 0.2% gain in Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA despite a steep fall in first-quarter net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.4%, supported by a 0.5% rise in Commercial International Bank CBI.AD.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 6,885 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1.2% to 4,221 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.6% to 1,998 points

QATAR

.QSI increased 0.8% to 8,601 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.4% to 10,415 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX slipped 0.1% to 1,308 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.4% to 3,539 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.1% at 5,210 points

($1 = 3.7590 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru

