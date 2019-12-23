MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise, Saudi outperforms

By Maqsood Alam

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose on Monday, with Saudi Arabia outperforming its regional peers on the back of a rise in banking stocks and a rebound in shares of oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

The Saudi index .TASI rose for a seventh consecutive session and was up 1.4%. Samba Financial Group 1090.SE and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE increased 5.9% and 3.9%, respectively.

Aramco edged up 0.9% to 35.6 riyals on bargain-hunting after four straight sessions of losses.

The Aramco stock's recent fall raised investors' appetite to buy more shares to average down the cost of investment after having bought at higher prices, an investor told Reuters.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group 2250.SE climbed 6.5% to its biggest intraday rise since Oct. 15, 2018. The company's board recommended a 0.75 riyal per share dividend for the second half of the year.

Saudi Airlines Catering 6004.SE jumped 5.3% after it renewed in-flight catering agreement with Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) for 10 years in a deal provisionally valued at 12 billion riyals ($3.20 billion).

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI rose 0.7%, with market heavy-weight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gaining 1.5%, while National Bank Of Ras Al Khaimah RAKBANK.AD rose 2.4%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI was also up 0.7% as Emirates NBD ENBD.DU advanced 1.6% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU added 0.7%.

On Monday, Dubai-based Noor Bank said its shareholders accepted Dubai Islamic Bank's offer to acquire the unlisted lender.

The Qatar index .QSI recovered early losses and closed 0.4% higher, extending gains to a straight third session.

The Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, increased 1.2%, while Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA was up 1%.

Last week, Qatar presented its biggest budget in five years. The Gulf state said it would spend 1.9% more in 2020 than this year, outlining a 210.5 billion Qatari riyal ($57.81 billion) budget to complete infrastructure projects, including facilities for the 2022 soccer World Cup.

In Egypt, the blue-chip index .EGX30 inched up 0.1%, led by gains in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA that rose 1.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.4% to 8,416 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was up 0.7% to 5,112 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.7% to 2,782 points

QATAR

.QSI edged up 0.4 % to 10,515 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 0.1% to 13,902 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 0.4% to 1,599 points

OMAN

.MSI was down 0.8% 3,898 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 6,976 points

($1 = 3.7512 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

