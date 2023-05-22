MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise; Saudi extends losses as oil prices slump

May 22 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets opened higher on Monday, while Saudi Arabia's benchmark index extended its losses as lower oil prices and concerns over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations dampened investor sentiment.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for Gulf's financial markets — slipped on Monday as concerns about demand recovery in China offset support from lower supplies from Canada and OPEC+ producers, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 falling 73 cents, or 0.97%, to $74.85 a barrel by 0634 GMT.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling later in the day, less than two weeks before the June 1 deadline after which Treasury expects the federal government will struggle to pay its debts.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.2%, as almost all the sectors slipped, with material and energy stocks leading the losses.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) 1211.SE, the largest miner in the Gulf, fell nearly 3% after reporting over 80% slump in its first-quarter net profit to 419.4 million riyals ($111.84 million) year-on-year.

The state oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 0.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged 0.1% higher, following two consecutive sessions of losses, supported by a 1.7% rise in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU and a 0.4% gain in Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI rose 0.1%, boosted by a 2.1% jump in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD and a 0.1% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, UAE's largest lender.

The benchmark stock index .QSI in Qatar edged up 0.2%, its second session of gains, as almost all the sectors in the index gained, with Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat QGTS.QA climbing 1.1% and heavyweight Commercial Bank COMB.QA advancing 0.3%.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.