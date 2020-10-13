MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise; Qatar bourse slips

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, with gains in National Commercial Bank supporting the Saudi index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.1%, with National Commercial Bank, the country's largest lender, rising 0.8%, extending gains from the previous session.

The bank entered a binding merger agreement with smaller lender Samba Financial Group 1090.SE to create a combined entity with 837 billion riyals ($223 billion) in assets, NCB said on Sunday.

Samba Financial Group traded flat.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.3%, driven by a 0.5% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 0.7% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) TABR.DU, however, retreated 1.3%. The firm has hired banks to arrange for a potential issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Last month, Tabreed's board approved a potential issuance of up to $1 billion in bonds or sukuk, or Islamic bonds.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.2%, helped by a 1.9% rise in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD.

Human trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V, will be held in the United Arab Emirates, the second country after Belarus to take part in the programme with results expected before the end of November, Moscow said on Monday.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.1%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 1.2%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.