MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on US rate cut bets; Qatar retreats

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates early this year, although the Qatari index retreated on profit-taking.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.7%, with the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE rising 4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was up 0.1%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose more than 2% in the first session of the new year, boosted by potential disruption to Middle Eastern supply after the latest attack on a container ship in the Red Sea, and by Chinese demand hopes.

U.S. helicopters on Sunday repelled an attack by Iran-backed Houthi forces on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea, sinking three Houthi vessels and killing 10 of the militants, fuelling risks of the Israel-Hamas war becoming a wider conflict.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.8%, with toll operator Salik Co SALIK.DU jumping 4.5% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU finishing 1.4% higher.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI retreated more than 1%, snapping an eleven-session winning streak, weighed down by a 2.8% decline in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 2.7%, with most of the stocks on the index in positive territory, including top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was up 3.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 12,123

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.1% to 9,588

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.8% to 4,091

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.1.% to 10,708

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 2.7% to 25,502

BAHRAIN

.BAX declined 0.7% to 1,957

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.2% to 4,589

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.5% to 7,592

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.