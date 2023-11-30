News & Insights

MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

November 30, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday amid rising oil prices as investors awaited the result of OPEC+ meeting where oil producers are likely to agree output cuts for early next year.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets- climbed 1% on Thursday with Brent LCOc1 trading at $83.95 a barrel by 1230 GMT.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is likely to agree to additional output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day, meeting delegates told Reuters.

The OPEC+ meeting is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT, after an OPEC-only ministers meeting at 1100 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up for the third consecutive session, ending 0.7% higher with most sectors in the green. The index jumped 4.6% in November, its biggest monthly gain since April.

Elm Company 7203.SE rose 1.4% and the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE climbed 2%.

The Qatari index .QSI snapped its six session losing streak and closed 0.5% higher, helped by a 2.2% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and 5.7% surge in Mesaieed PetrochemicalMPHC.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was up for the third straight session, inching up 0.1%, supported by a 1.1% gain in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and 1% rise in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi BankFAB.AD.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, with most sectors in the red.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU declined 1.8% and Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU lost 0.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell for a third consecutive session and ended 0.1% lower, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropping 1% and Talaat Mostafa Group Holding TMGH.CA sliding 3.3%.

However, Misr Fertilizer MFPC.CA and Orascom Egypt ORHD.CA gained 2.6% and 9.9% respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 11,177

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.8% to 7,292

QATAR

.QSI was up 0.5% to 10,042

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.1% to 24,735

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.2% to 1,940

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 0.1% to 4,658

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.1% to 9,560

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.2% to 3,992

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

