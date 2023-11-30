MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday amid rising oil prices as investors awaited the result of OPEC+ meeting where oil producers are likely to agree output cuts for early next year.
Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets- climbed 1% on Thursday with Brent LCOc1 trading at $83.95 a barrel by 1230 GMT.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is likely to agree to additional output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day, meeting delegates told Reuters.
The OPEC+ meeting is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT, after an OPEC-only ministers meeting at 1100 GMT.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up for the third consecutive session, ending 0.7% higher with most sectors in the green. The index jumped 4.6% in November, its biggest monthly gain since April.
Elm Company 7203.SE rose 1.4% and the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE climbed 2%.
The Qatari index .QSI snapped its six session losing streak and closed 0.5% higher, helped by a 2.2% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and 5.7% surge in Mesaieed PetrochemicalMPHC.QA.
In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was up for the third straight session, inching up 0.1%, supported by a 1.1% gain in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and 1% rise in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi BankFAB.AD.
Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, with most sectors in the red.
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU declined 1.8% and Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU lost 0.9%.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell for a third consecutive session and ended 0.1% lower, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropping 1% and Talaat Mostafa Group Holding TMGH.CA sliding 3.3%.
However, Misr Fertilizer MFPC.CA and Orascom Egypt ORHD.CA gained 2.6% and 9.9% respectively.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI rose 0.7% to 11,177
KUWAIT
.BKP added 0.8% to 7,292
QATAR
.QSI was up 0.5% to 10,042
EGYPT
.EGX30 lost 0.1% to 24,735
BAHRAIN
.BAX lost 0.2% to 1,940
OMAN
.MSX30 gained 0.1% to 4,658
ABU DHABI
.FTFADGI added 0.1% to 9,560
DUBAI
.DFMGI lost 0.2% to 3,992
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
