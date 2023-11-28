MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday on rising oil prices amid expectations that the OPEC+ producer group would deepen and extend output cuts.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were up 1.1% on Tuesday with Brent LCOc1 trading at $80.82 a barrel by 1240 GMT.

OPEC+, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, is due to hold a ministerial meeting on Thursday to discuss production targets for 2024.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up for a third consecutive session, ending 0.4% higher, with almost all sectors in the green.

The real estate developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU surged 2.7% and Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU climbed 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI rose 0.3%, helped by a 1.1% gain in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and 1.8% surge in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for DistributionADNOCDIST.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.2%, snapping the previous session of losses, supported by gains in energy, finance, healthcare and materials sectors.

Lumi Rental 4262.SE advanced 2.4% and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services 4013.SE climbed 3.7%.

The Qatari index .QSI was down for a fifth straight session and ended 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 0.9% drop in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and 2.7% decline in Qatar NavigationQNNC.QA.

However, the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gained 0.8% and 0.9% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 3% with all sectors in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA declined 4.8% and Eastern CoEAST.CA lost 4.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 11,101

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.1% to 7,272

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.2% to 10,007

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 3% to 25,122

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,951

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.1% to 4,633

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.3% to 9,541

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.4% to 4,009

