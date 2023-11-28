MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday on rising oil prices amid expectations that the OPEC+ producer group would deepen and extend output cuts.
Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were up 1.1% on Tuesday with Brent LCOc1 trading at $80.82 a barrel by 1240 GMT.
OPEC+, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, is due to hold a ministerial meeting on Thursday to discuss production targets for 2024.
Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up for a third consecutive session, ending 0.4% higher, with almost all sectors in the green.
The real estate developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU surged 2.7% and Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU climbed 1.1%.
In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI rose 0.3%, helped by a 1.1% gain in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and 1.8% surge in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for DistributionADNOCDIST.AD.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.2%, snapping the previous session of losses, supported by gains in energy, finance, healthcare and materials sectors.
Lumi Rental 4262.SE advanced 2.4% and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services 4013.SE climbed 3.7%.
The Qatari index .QSI was down for a fifth straight session and ended 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 0.9% drop in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and 2.7% decline in Qatar NavigationQNNC.QA.
However, the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gained 0.8% and 0.9% respectively.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 3% with all sectors in the red.
Commercial International Bank COMI.CA declined 4.8% and Eastern CoEAST.CA lost 4.4%.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI rose 0.2% to 11,101
KUWAIT
.BKP added 0.1% to 7,272
QATAR
.QSI lost 0.2% to 10,007
EGYPT
.EGX30 dropped 3% to 25,122
BAHRAIN
.BAX added 0.1% to 1,951
OMAN
.MSX30 was up 0.1% to 4,633
ABU DHABI
.FTFADGI rose 0.3% to 9,541
DUBAI
.DFMGI gained 0.4% to 4,009
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by Christina Fincher)
