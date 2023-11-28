News & Insights

World Markets
EAST

MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

November 28, 2023 — 08:21 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday on rising oil prices amid expectations that the OPEC+ producer group would deepen and extend output cuts.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were up 1.1% on Tuesday with Brent LCOc1 trading at $80.82 a barrel by 1240 GMT.

OPEC+, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, is due to hold a ministerial meeting on Thursday to discuss production targets for 2024.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up for a third consecutive session, ending 0.4% higher, with almost all sectors in the green.

The real estate developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU surged 2.7% and Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU climbed 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI rose 0.3%, helped by a 1.1% gain in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and 1.8% surge in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for DistributionADNOCDIST.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.2%, snapping the previous session of losses, supported by gains in energy, finance, healthcare and materials sectors.

Lumi Rental 4262.SE advanced 2.4% and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services 4013.SE climbed 3.7%.

The Qatari index .QSI was down for a fifth straight session and ended 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 0.9% drop in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and 2.7% decline in Qatar NavigationQNNC.QA.

However, the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gained 0.8% and 0.9% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 3% with all sectors in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA declined 4.8% and Eastern CoEAST.CA lost 4.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 11,101

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.1% to 7,272

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.2% to 10,007

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 3% to 25,122

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,951

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.1% to 4,633

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.3% to 9,541

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.4% to 4,009

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by Christina Fincher)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EAST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.