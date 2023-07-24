MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on solid corporate earnings; Egypt slips

By Ateeq Shariff

July 24 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, largely on the back of corporate earnings, although traders' attention remained focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve and volatility in oil markets.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, buoyed by a 3.7% jump in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE after the lender proposed a half-yearly dividend of 1.15 riyal per share.

The Saudi bourse continued to see a strong performance thanks to solid local fundamentals as well as positive results from the banking sector, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"Volatility in energy prices could affect the market to a certain extent, however."

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI rose 1.2%, boosted by a 5.8% surge in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD following a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.

FAB said its second-quarter profit rose 61% from a year prior, as interest and non-interest income rose. The bank posted a net profit of 4.2 billion dirhams ($1.14 billion) for the quarter.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged 0.2% higher, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU gaining 1.6%.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has invited investment banks to pitch for roles in the planned initial public offerings of its taxi and parking businesses, Reuters reported last Thursday, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.9% decline in Eastern Company EAST.CA.

The Egyptian stock market dropped as trading volumes continue to fall and as international investors maintained selling pressure, said Takieddine.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 11,802

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 1.2% to 9,740

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.2% to 3,994

QATAR

.QSI was flat at 10,497

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.2% to 17,550

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,986

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,799

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 1.1% to 8,068

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

