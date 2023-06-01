MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on potential US rate hike pause, debt deal progress

By Ateeq Shariff

June 1 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday as a potential pause in U.S. interest rate hikes and the debt ceiling bill passing a crucial vote renewed optimism, although lower oil prices capped gains.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday suggested interest rates could be kept on hold this month. Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, improving the chance of averting a disastrous default.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror monetary policy changes in the United States.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gave up early gains to finish flat.

The Saudi stock market could remain exposed to additional price corrections with oil prices recording some volatility and an uncertain trend, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"The main index remains below this year's peak and could see some volatility in this regard."

Oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged lower as data showed rising inventories in the world's biggest oil consumer, the United States. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 1.4%, with toll-operator Salik Co SALIK.DU gaining 1.4%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI ended 0.5% higher, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rising 1.1% and lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA climbing 2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was down 0.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.2% higher.

According to Takkiendine, the Egyptian stock market remained on a potential uptrend with global sentiment improving.

"Global traders could thus help push the market to the upside if conditions remain appropriate."

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 11,015

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 9,366

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.2% to 3,582

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.5% to 10,209

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.2% to 17,533

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.3% to 1,958

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,631

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 0.2% to 7,480

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

