MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on higher oil prices; Egypt extends losses

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Wednesday, led by the Saudi benchmark on higher oil prices, while shares in Egypt continued to ease for a second straight session.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - climbed on the day, boosted by potential supply disruptions after Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and signs of strong demand.

Brent LCOc1 was up 1.9% at $83.44 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 0.9%, extending its rally to a second consecutive session, with almost all the sectors in the green.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, climbed 1.5% and ACWA Power 2082.SE surged 3.1%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up 0.2%, lifted by gains in the communications, finance and industry sectors, with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, the Emirate's largest lender, rising 1.5% and Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU gaining 2.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark .FTFADGI rose 0.2%, supported by a 1.1% increase in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and a 0.2% gain in the UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was up marginally as gains in real estate, consumer staples, industry, energy, and material stocks countered losses in finance, utilities and communications.

Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA and Barwa Real Estate BRES.QA climbed 3.3% and 1.3%, respectively, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, shed 0.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slumped 5%, extending its slide to a second consecutive session, with all the stocks in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropped 6.8% and Eastern Co EAST.CA sunk 7.2%.

Meanwhile, the European Union is readying a 7.4 billion euro ($8.08 billion) package aimed at shoring up Egypt's economy amid fears that the conflict in Gaza and Sudan could exacerbate the country's financial troubles, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.9% to 12,723

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.3% to 8,171

QATAR

.QSI ended flat at 10,192

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 5% to 31,014

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.4% to 2,043

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.3% to 4,756

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.2% to 9,244

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.2% to 4,259

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.