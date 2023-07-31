MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise on corporate earnings, oil; Saudi extends losses

By Ateeq Shariff

July 31 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday on back of corporate earnings and rising oil prices, although the Saudi index extended losses as consolidation continued.

Prices of oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were set to post their biggest monthly gains in more than a year, on expectations that Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.6%, led by a 2.4% rise in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.5% increase in utility firm Dubai Electricity And Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

Last week, Emirates NBD posted a 78% surge in its second-quarter profit to a record 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion) on higher margins, an improved deposit and loan mix, and substantial recoveries.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was up 0.3%.

The Qatari index .QSI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.3% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, while telecoms firm Ooredoo ORDS.QA added 0.5% after reporting a rise in first-half earnings.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.8%, extending losses for a second session after hitting a nine-month high, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE dropping 1.7%.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that a normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel would harm regional peace and stability.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.2%, Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA advancing 3.2%.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) is forecast to leave its overnight interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Thursday, even after inflation hit a record high in June, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.8% to 11,692

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.3% to 9,787

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.6% to 4,059

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.1% to 10,963

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 17,596

BAHRAIN

.BAX increased 0.4% to 1,992

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.1% to 4,776

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.4% to 8,061

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

