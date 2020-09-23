MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise in early trade

World Markets
Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, with financial shares boosting the Dubai Index.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 1%, on track to end three sessions of losses, with the country's largest sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gaining 2.6%, while Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU was up 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.5%, helped by a 0.7% rise in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD and a 0.4% increase in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, has hired banks to arrange an investor call ahead of an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed.

The planned Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds are not callable for six years, the document showed.

In Qatar, the index .QSI firmed 0.3%, helped by a 2.7% jump in United Development Company UDCD.QA.

** Saudi Arabia was closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

