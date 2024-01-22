MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise in early trade

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, tracking global peers, while Abu Dhabi struggled to pick up amid weaker oil prices.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI increased 0.7%, lifted by gains in all sectors in positive territory with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA jumping 1.9% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA surging 1.3%.

Separately, state-owned Qatar Energy could sign a long-term deal to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Indian buyers on cheaper and more flexible terms than existing contracts, trade sources said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was up 0.5%, supported by a 9.9% surge in media giant MBC Group 4072.SE and 1.2% rise in Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE(SABIC).

Saudi chemical manufacturer SABIC has given the go-ahead for a $6.4 billion China petrochemical plant, it said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%, aided by gains in the financial sector with Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU rising 0.9% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU adding 0.7%.

Meanwhile, oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell 0.3% on Monday with Brent LCOc1 trading at $78.35 a barrel by 0745 GMT.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI retreated 0.4%, weighed down by a 0.6% slide in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD, IHC.AD and 1.3% drop in Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD.

