MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise ahead of US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

September 11, 2023 — 04:33 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that could provide cues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due on Wednesday, is expected to rise 0.6% month-on-month for August, likely taking the year-on-year rate to 3.6%, according to a Wells Fargo research note.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by Fed policy as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, helped by a 0.7% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.7% increase in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

Oil and gas driller ADES Holding, backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, began marketing its initial public offering on Sunday, seeking between 12.50 riyals and 13.50 riyals per share.

However, the index's losses were limited by a 1.6% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Oil prices - which fuels the Gulf economy - eased as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic concerns in China weighed on the outlook for fuel demand, but extended supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia helped keep the Brent above $90 a barrel.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.3%, with toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU losing 1.8% and utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU retreating 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI gained 0.3%, buoyed by a 4.4% jump in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

