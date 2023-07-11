MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise ahead of US inflation data

July 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets mostly ended higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that could warrant a quicker end to Federal Reserve rate hikes, and as a rise in oil prices boosted sentiment.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Quatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 0.7%, led by a 3% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and an 0.8% increase in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

The Saudi bourse remained supported by strong local fundamentals and could see more gains this week, Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA, said.

"In addition, its performance could be reinforced if oil prices continue their recovery."

Saudi Arabia's cabinet has reaffirmed the kingdom's desire to boost precautionary efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies to stabilise oil markets, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.2%, hitting its highest since late-2015, with budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU rising 3.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI edged 0.1% higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged higher, supported by supply cuts by the world's biggest oil exporters and expectations of higher demand in the developing world in the second half of 2023 despite a sluggish economic outlook.

The Qatari index .QSI, however, closed lower.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 1.1% higher, extending gains from the previous session.

The Egyptian stock market remains on a potential downtrend, however, as trading volumes decreased and traders could return to selling, said Mourad.

Egypt's year-on-year headline inflation hit a record 35.7% in June, official data showed on Monday, accelerating past the previous high reached in 2017 and reflecting economic strains since early last year.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 11,665

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.1% to 9,589

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.2% to 3,985

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.2% to 10,085

EGYPT

.EGX30 roe 1.1% to 17,155

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,960

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.5% to 3,697

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.8% to 8,099

