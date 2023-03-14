MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets retreat on U.S. bank's contagion fears

March 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Tuesday, as fears of contagion risks from U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) failure continued to drag financial markets.

U.S. inflation data due later in the day is likely to inject more volatility, even if investors see the Federal Reserve prioritising financial stability.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates usually mirror any monetary policy change in the United States.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, hit by a 2.2% drop in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE as the stock went ex-dividend, while oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 1.2%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell more than $1, extending the previous day's slide, as SVB collapse rocked financial markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1.2%, on course to extend losses for a fifth session, weighed down by a 1.7% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU fell 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi's index .FTFADGI slipped 1%, with the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 1.3%.

ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD retreated 1.1%, a day after surging more than 18% over its listing price in its market debut.

ADNOC Gas' shares closed at 2.81 dirhams ($0.7651) apiece, versus its initial public offering price of 2.37 dirhams.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 1.1%, as almost all the stocks on the index were in negative territory including the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which was down 2%.

However, the Omani index .MSX30 bucked the trend to trade 0.5% higher.

Abraj Energy Services ABRJ.OM - the oil and gas drilling business of state energy company OQ - jumped more than 14% in its market debut.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

