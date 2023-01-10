MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets retreat on profit-taking, Fed rate outlook

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets retreated on Tuesday as investors moved to secure recent gains, mirroring global equity markets as they awaited the Federal Reserve's plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand.

Federal Reserve policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were stable on Tuesday, with Brent LCOc1 futures for March were up 15 cents, or 0.19%, to $79.80 a barrel by 1036 GMT.

Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, said GCC stock markets were experiencing increased pressures before the Federal Reserve chair's speech and as energy prices recorded more volatility.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1%, pressured by a 0.8% decline in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.2% slump in its largest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 0.3%, hit by a more than 1% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and 0.7% decrease in Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The benchmark Qatari index .QSI also fell 0.1%, pressured by a 1.2% decline in its largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Abu Dhabi's share index .FTFADGI gained 0.3%, ending four consecutive sessions losses, led by a 3.4% surge in Telecoms firm e& ETISALAT.AD, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications and nearly 2% jump in Borouge BOROUGE.AD after securing two new contracts worth 55 million dirhams ($14.98 million).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 3.6%, its biggest decline in more than 6 months, ending a seven-day winning streak, as almost all its constituent stocks moved in negative territory including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was down 6.2%.

According Takieddine, the market was seeing lower volumes as pressures continued to pile up on the national currency and inflation was higher than expected

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.1% to 10,634

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.4% to 10,210

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.3% to 3,314

QATAR

.QSI declined 0.4% to 11,425

EGYPT

.EGX30 dived 3.9% to 15,463

BAHRAIN

.BAX Traded flat at 1,889

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 0.5% 4,872

KUWAIT

.BKP climbed 1% to 8,040

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

