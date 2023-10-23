News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets retreat on Middle East woes

October 23, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, with the Dubai index falling for an eighth straight session as the widening conflict in the Middle East hurt sentiments.

Israel bombarded Gaza with more air strikes on Monday as its soldiers fought Hamas militants on the ground in raids within the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed in two weeks of Israeli strikes, including 2,055 children, the enclave's health ministry said in an update.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 1.9%, dragged down by a 4.5% fall in Elm Company 7203.SE and a 0.3% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Separately, the kingdom said on Monday it was launching an annual Esports World Cup, which will include the most popular games in the world and have the largest prize pool in esports history.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gave up early gains to finish 0.6% lower, falling for an eighth session, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU losing 2.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.3%.

The Abu Dhabi bourse remained near last week’s low and could continue to see selling pressures as geopolitical concerns remain while the volatility in oil prices adds to the uncertainty, said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped as investors continued to focus on the situation in the Middle East, where diplomatic efforts are intensifying in an attempt to contain the military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 2%, hitting all-time high, with Misr Fertilizers Production Co MFPC.CA jumping 20%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.9% to 10,293

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.3% to 9,276

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.6% to 3,730

QATAR

.QSI closed flat at 9,720

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 2% to 22,572

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.4% to 1,937

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,642

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 0.6% to 7,292

