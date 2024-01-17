MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets retreat on interest rate cut worries

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday, in line with global shares, as investors struggled with the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as soon as previously expected.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. is "within striking distance" of the central bank's 2% inflation goal, but it should not rush toward cuts in its benchmark interest rate until it is clear that lower inflation will sustain.

The Fed has left the policy rate in the current range of 5.25% to 5.5% since July.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.6% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Oil - which fuels the Gulf's economy - fell more than $1 as economic growth in China, the world's second-largest crude user, slightly missed expectations, raising concerns about future demand, while U.S. dollar strength dented investors' risk appetite.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI declined 0.9%, weighed down by a 2.6% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 1.5% drop in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI closed 0.4% lower, hit by a 0.9% fall in conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI, however, reversed early losses to finish 0.2% higher, helped by a 1.6% increase in Dubai ELectricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.7%, retreating from record highs it hit in the previous session, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA losing 1.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI eased 0.1% to 12,063 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI lost 0.4% to 9,724 DUBAI .DFMGI added 0.2% to 4,091 QATAR .QSI dropped 0.9% to 10,402 EGYPT .EGX30 down 0.7% to 26,758 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.1% to 1,988 OMAN .MSX30 fell 0.2% to 4,590 KUWAIT .BKP down 0.2% to 7,947

