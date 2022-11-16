MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets retreat following blast in Poland

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday as investors were on the edge after a blast in Poland raised fears that the Russian-Ukraine conflict could spill over.

Dubai's main share index .DMFGI fell 0.9%, weighed down by a 1.6% drop each in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU and a 1% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Dubai market extended its losses as traders worried that the war in Europe could worsen, said Abdelhadi Laabi, Chief Marketing Officer at Emporium Capital.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp (Empower) EMPOWER.DU added 2.2%, extending gains from its debuted on Tuesday.

"The market could find some support from the performance of stocks like Empower," Laabi said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.4%, with the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD retreating 0.9%.

The Qatari index .QSI finished 0.9% lower, as most stocks fell, with the Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA dropping 1.7%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI reversed early losses to close 0.5% higher, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gaining 1.7%.

Poland's president later in the day calmed a jittery market, saying the missile that hit his country was probably a stray Ukrainian defence projectile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia.

Elsewhere, Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co 4001.SE jumped 6.7% after the food retailer announced distribution of cash dividend of 7.5 riyals per share for the third quarter.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.7%, with 27 of the index's 30 stocks gaining.

Egyptian stock market rose as economic forecasts improved for the country. It is seeing strong volumes from local investors, said Laabi.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 11,151

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.4% to 10,482

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.9% to 3,344

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.9% to 12,291

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.7% to 12,341

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,863

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,442

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 0.8% to 8,515

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

