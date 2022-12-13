MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets retreat ahead of Fed meet; Saudi rebounds

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday ahead of a reading of U.S. inflation on the eve of a Federal Reserve policy decision which could set the tone for the year ahead, while the Saudi index rebounded from a 20-month low.

The Fed will announce its latest policy decision on Wednesday, followed by a slew of other central banks, as markets are expecting a smaller 50 basis points hike from the Fed.

But investors are focused is on its forward-looking commentary about monetary policy and the economy.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 1%, extending losses for a sixth consecutive session, weighed down by a 3.1% slide in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Abu Dhabi bourse continued to record price corrections but could see a reversal if oil prices rebound more consistently in the future, Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, said.

"The market could also react to the Federal Reserve's decision."

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dipped 0.5%, hit by a 1.9% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement.

The Qatari index .QSI retreated 1.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, bucked the trend to close 1.9% higher, a day after it hit its lowest in 20 months.

Oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - pared gains after rising by over $1 earlier in the session, as declining optimism over a Chinese oil demand recovery capped support from supply disruptions.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 jumped 2.9%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA, which ended up 8.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.9% to 10,221

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 1% to 10,050

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.5% to 3,300

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.6% to 11,184

EGYPT

.EGX30 leapt 2.9% to 15,150

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,852

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.4% to 4,899

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 0.4% to 8,221

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.