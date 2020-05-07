MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rebound; Saudi bucks trend

By Ateeq Shariff

May 7 (Reuters) - Most major bourses in the Gulf rebounded on Thursday, led by gains in banking stocks as traders bought on dips, but Saudi Arabia bucked the trend.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 1%, buoyed by a 3.3% rise in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) ADCB.AD, however, fell 0.5%. After the session, the lender reported an 84% plunge in first-quarter net profit as it took 1.072 billion dirhams ($292 million) in impairments on debt exposure to troubled hospital operator NMC Health and Finablr FINF.L.

In Dubai, the benchmark index .ADI edged up 0.2%, supported by a 2.6% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.4%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE losing 0.8% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE sliding 3.3%.

Aramco is about to finalise a $10 billion loan with a group of roughly 10 banks as the world's largest oil producer seeks cash amid record low oil prices, Reuters reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Aramco is raising the loan to back its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a deal worth almost $70 billion.

SABIC was up 0.1%.

Elsewhere, Arab Sea Information System 7201.SE dropped 4.9% after it posted losses in the first quarter of 2020.

The Qatari index .QSI was up 0.5%, as Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA added 0.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 1.1% as most of the stocks on the index were in the red, including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA, which was down 1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.4% to 6,629 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1% to 4,062 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was up 0.2% to 1,923 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.5% to 8,799 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.1% to 10,177 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX fell 0.7% to 1,280 points

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.3% to 3,484 points

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 1.1% to 5,230 points

($1 = 3.7555 riyals)

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

