MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rebound; Abu Dhabi extends losses

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf closed higher on Tuesday, with the Saudi index outperforming the region, having fallen sharply for several sessions over economic growth concerns.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rebounded 1%, having fallen more than 5% in the previous three sessions, bolstered by a 1.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.6% gain in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE.

Separately, chief executive officer of NEOM Tech & Digital said on Tuesday it had invested $1 billion in 2022 in artificial intelligence segment, including a metaverse platform. NEOM Tech & Digital is a subsidiary of the $500-billion signature NEOM project of the Saudi crown prince.

Neom is part of the kingdom's Vision 2030 national development plan in which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has poured hundreds of billions of dollars, with the aim of transforming the Saudi economy, creating jobs for its citizens, and reducing its dependence on oil.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI snapped a four-session losing streak to close 0.7% higher, buoyed by a 5.2% jump in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI finished 0.5% higher, helped by a 3.2% leap in Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA.

The Qatari stock market rebounded slightly thanks to stronger natural gas prices which rose in reaction to incidents related to European pipelines, said Ahmed Fouad, sales head at Emporium Capital.

Europe on Tuesday sought to investigate possible sabotage behind sudden and unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, which sent gas prices soaring and sparked a hunt for alternative energy supplies.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI, however, bucked the Gulf trend to close 0.7% lower, hit by a 0.3% fall in conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD.

According to Fouad, the market could find some support in a reversal in the oil price trend and new initial public offerings.

Oil rose more than 1% from a nine-month low a day earlier, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. O/R

The hurricane could temporarily affect the market but it remains under downward pressure, said Fouad.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.1%, extending losses to a fourth session.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI advanced 1% to 11,017

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.7% to 9,733

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.7% to 3,373

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.7% to 12,369

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.1% to 9,817

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,883

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.8% to 4,494

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.5% to 8,072

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

