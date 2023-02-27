MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets open lower on weak oil prices, rate-hike bets

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets opened lower on Monday, tracking Asian peers and weaker oil prices, as fears of further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened investors' risk appetite.

Investors are braced for more challenging U.S. data including the closely watched ISM measures of manufacturing and services, the latter being especially important following January's startling spike in activity.

There are also at least six Federal Reserve policymakers on the speaking diary this week, and they will be closely followed for comments on the likelihood of further rate hikes.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror monetary policy changes in the United States.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 48 cents, or 0.6%, at $82.68 a barrel at 0733 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.2%, extending losses to a seventh consecutive session. Healthcare and financial stocks weighed on the index, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shedding 0.4%, while Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical 4013.SE losing 0.9%.

Saudi Tadawul Group 1111.SE fell 1.7%, extending losses from the previous session after reporting a 27% slump in annual profit and a reduction in the annual dividend proposal.

Fertilizer maker SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company 2020.SE gained 2.2% after reporting a 92% jump in annual net profit at 10.04 billion riyals ($2.68 billion).

The Qatari Stock index .QSI eased 0.1%, dragged down by losses in financial stocks.

Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA was also down 0.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI opened down 0.1%, led by a 1.7% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD and a 2.7% dive in food and beverages firm Agthia Group AGTHIA.AD.

Bucking the trend, Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI rose 0.4%, lifted by gains in property and banking shares. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbed 1.7% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU advanced 0.8%.

Real estate developer Deyaar Development DEYR.DU declined more than 1.7% after board said it will seek shareholders' nod on not to distribute any dividend for the fiscal year 2022.

($1 = 3.7519 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

