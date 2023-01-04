World Markets
COMB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets open higher despite weaker oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

January 04, 2023 — 03:57 am EST

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets opened firmer on Wednesday as investors brushed aside global oil demand concerns and waited for minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.

Prices of oil, a key driver for the Gulf financial markets, fell on concerns about weak fuel demand due to the state of the global economy and rising COVID cases in China. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI rose 0.1%, extending gains to a fourth session. Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the country's largest lender, gained 0.8% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE climbed 1.3%.

After oil, gas and petrochemicals, mining is a key part of the economic diversification and part of Saudi Vision 2030, and Saudi Arabia is estimated to have about $1.3 trillion in mineral reserves. Saudi will also host the 2023 edition of the Future Minerals Forum from Jan. 10 to 12 in Riyadh.

Abu Dhabi's main share index .FTFADGI advanced 0.2% and was on course for a third straight session of gains, led by a 1% rise in Abu Dhabi Ports Group ADPORTS.AD and a 1.1% increase in developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.2%, supported by a 2.3% gain in low-cost airline Air Arabia AIRA.DU.

The benchmark stock index .QSI in Qatar, among the world's top exporters of liquefied natural gas, dropped 0.3%, pressured by banking stocks. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA fell 0.9%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA was down 1.6%.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COMB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.