MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red tracking Asian shares, oil lower

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Tuesday, tracking Asian shares and oil prices lower, with Qatar leading declines in the region.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 2.7%, as almost all the stocks on the index were in the negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which tumbled 4.1% despite reporting an increase in 2022 profits.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS increased its losses to stand down 0.65% at 0535 GMT, after China reported weak fourth-quarter economic data, although investor expectations for a strong rebound in the country remained high, even as concerns increase that the global economy is heading for a recession.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.7%, hit by a 0.8% drop in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were mixed after China posted its weakest annual economic growth in nearly half a century, with its late-2022 U-turn in COVID-19 policy underpinning hopes of a recovery in the country's fuel demand this year.

Data released on Tuesday also showed China's oil refinery output in 2022 had fallen 3.4% from a year earlier, its first annual decline since 2001, although daily December oil throughput rose to the second-highest level of 2022.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

Dubai's mains share index .DFMGI gained 0.6%, led by a 4.3% jump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU and a 2.6% increase in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that oil markets were balanced.

