News & Insights

World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red; Qatar extends gains

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

July 20, 2023 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

July 20 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after a weak economic forecast for the region.

Economic growth in five countries in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is forecast to be weaker than expected three months earlier on lower prices of oil, the region's main export, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Only Bahrain's growth rate was upgraded to 3.0% from 2.7% in the previous poll. Average growth across the six GCC economies is forecast to be 1.5% this year, slightly more than half the 2.8% forecast in April.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.5% fall in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD ahead of an earnings announcement.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished flat towards negative territory a day after snapping eight sessions of gains.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was flat.

However, the Qatari benchmark .QSI bucked the trend to close 0.7% higher, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gaing 0.7%.

The Qatari stock market extended its gains supported by a strong banking sector, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

"The main index could also maintain its gains if natural gas prices continue to improve."

** Markets in Kuwait, Oman and Egypt were closed for a public holiday

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 11,756

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 9,629

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 3,986

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.7% to 10,118

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.5% to 1,977

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.