MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red on rate cut jitters

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday as investors struggled with the possibility that the Federal Reserve may not cut U.S. interest rates as soon as previously expected.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. is "within striking distance" of the central bank's 2% inflation goal, but it should not rush toward cuts in its benchmark interest rate until it is clear that lower inflation will sustain.

The Fed has left the policy rate in the current range of 5.25% to 5.5% since July.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.2% decrease in Tecom Group TECOM.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was down 0.2%, with conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD losing 0.7%.

Elsewhere Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) ADCB.AD eased 0.2%.

ADCB, UAE's third-largest lender, will set up a branch in Riyadh after it obtained an in-principle approval from Saudi Arabia, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI retreated 0.4%, hit by a 1.1% fall in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 1% decline in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and fund manager Ashmore Group ASHM.L have launched a fund aimed at encouraging foreign investors to buy into the Gulf country's stock market, the sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, bucked the trend to edged 0.1% higher, with Elm Company 7203.SE rising 1% after the digital solutions provider firm signed a contract with the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development to prioritise social surveying works.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.