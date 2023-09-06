MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red on economic concerns, falling oil prices

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday after faltering growth in China and Europe heightened concerns about broader economic momentum, while falling oil prices added to worries.

China's exports likely contracted at a slower pace in August, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, highlighting that manufacturers remain under pressure after outbound shipments recorded their worst performance since February 2020 last month.

German industrial orders fell more than expected in July, the federal statistics office said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE losing 2.4% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE declining 2%.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects Saudi Arabia to swing to a fiscal deficit of 1.2% of GDP in 2023, from a surplus of 2.5% in 2022, it said in its latest assessment report on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) 7010.SE retreated. Spain is analysing STC's purchase of a 9.9% stake in Telefonica TEF.MC to ensure its strategic interests are defended, acting economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday, signalling a potential hurdle.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished 0.4% lower, hit by a 1.4% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.4%.

Oil prices - which fuel the Gulf economy - reversed course after rising over 1% in the previous session, on a firmer dollar and as investors shrugged off jitters arising from supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI, however, bucked the trend to close 0.7% higher, led by a 3.4% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1%, driven by a 3.4% jump in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI dropped 1% to 11,298 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 9,614 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.4% to 4,038 QATAR .QSI gained 0.7% to 10,141 EGYPT .EGX30 added 1% to 19,225 BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.2% to 1,943 OMAN .MSX30 was up 0.1% to 4,722 KUWAIT .BKP rose 0.5% to 7,639 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

