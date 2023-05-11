MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red; oil lifts Saudi

May 11 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday tracking Asian shares lower, although the Saudi index was supported by positive earnings and rising oil prices.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.1%, as investors fretted about growing deflationary pressures in China and a mixed bag of Japanese earnings, while a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling overshadowed a meeting of G7 finance leaders.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.7%, hit by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.1% decline in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Elsewhere, logistics firm Aramex ARMX.DU retreated 2.2%, after posting a steep fall in quarterly profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.6%, weighed down by a 0.8% decrease in Emirates telecoms group Etisalat EAND.AD, also known as e&.

Vodafone Group VOD.Lsaid on Thursday the chief executive of its largest shareholder, e&, would join its board as the two companies agreed to deepen their strategic relationship.

Separately, Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC intends to offer 15% of its shares in unit ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) through an initial public offering (IPO) on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, the company said on Wednesday.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI was down 0.3%, hit by a 0.7% fall in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.2%, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE advancing 2.4% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE putting on 1.4%.

Among other gainers, Savola Group 2050.SE jumped more than 6%, its biggest intraday gain in three years, after reporting a sharp rise in first-quarter profit.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - bounced back after dropping by more than a dollar per barrel the previous day, supported by stronger fuel demand data from the United States, the world's top oil consumer.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

