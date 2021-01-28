MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red mirroring Asian stocks

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf retreated on Thursday, in line with Asian shares, as a sudden sell-off on Wall Street and delays with coronavirus vaccines weighed on sentiment.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf region’s financial markets, also slipped despite a huge drop in U.S. crude stock. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 36 cents, or 0.65%, to $55.45 a barrel, after losing 10 cents on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.4%, with the kingdom's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE losing 1.1%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE slipped 0.4%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.8%, dragged down by a 1.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.8% decrease in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.4%, hit by a 0.4% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.5% ease in telecom giant Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.6%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which traded 1.1% lower.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

