MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red; Egypt gains

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

May 14, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

By Ateeq Shariff

May 14 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, tracking global peers, after a report showing U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May reinforced bearish sentiment over talks to raise the U.S. government's debt ceiling.

The Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the United States faced a "significant risk" of defaulting on payment obligations within the first two weeks of June if the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling was not raised, adding that payment operations will remain uncertain throughout May.

U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May on worries that political haggling over raising the borrowing cap could trigger a recession, the University of Michigan survey showed on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.4%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE losing 1% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE retreating 1.3%.

The Qatari index .QSI declined 0.7%, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA losing 0.7%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, settled more than 1% lower on Friday, falling for the third consecutive week, as the market balanced supply fears against renewed economic concerns in the United States and China.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 0.6%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA gaining 0.7%.

Egypt's government sold a 9.5% stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA for 3.75 billion Egyptian pounds ($121.56 million), the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday, breathing life into a privatisation programme that had seemingly stalled.

Shares of Telecom Egypt were up 3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.4% to 11,348

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.7% to 10,669

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.6% to 17,369

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 1,941

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.8% to 4,705

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 0.7% to 7,614

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

