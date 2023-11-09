MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red as investors assess Fed rate comments

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for further clues on the interest rate path.

Markets perceived Powell's tone to be less hawkish following the Fed's decision to keep interest rates steady last week, but he did not comment on monetary policy or economic outlook of the U.S. in a speech on Wednesday.

Powell is due to speak again on Thursday.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.8%, weighed down by a 1.8% fall in Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication 7040.SE and a 1.8% decrease in Elm Co 7203.SE.

Elsewhere, Maharah for Human Resources Company 1831.SE plunged 9.9%, its biggest intraday fall in over 1-1/2 years, after reporting a sharp decline in quarterly profit.

The Saudi stock market returned to the downside after trading sideways for a couple days, said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI.

"The market could continue to be affected by the mitigated company earnings and declining oil prices as well as changing monetary policy expectations."

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 0.9%, hit by a 1.6% fall in toll operator Salik Co SALIK.DU.

In Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%.

The Brent crude oil benchmark hovered around $80 a barrel on Thursday, with demand concerns and a waning war-risk premium having triggered a selloff over the past week.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI slipped 0.6%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which retreated 0.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.4%, closing at its highest, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 4.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI slipped 0.8% to 10,841 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,529 DUBAI .DFMGI lost 0.9% to 3,929 QATAR .QSI dropped 0.6% to 9,977 EGYPT .EGX30 rose 1.5% to 24,344 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.3% to 1,932 OMAN .MSX30 down 0.4% to 4,539 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.5% to 7,234 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

