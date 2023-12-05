MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red as focus turns to US jobs data

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors tempered expectations of a cut to interest rates in the United States as they awaited November jobs data from the world's largest economy.

Investors will be looking at a bunch of U.S. employment data this week, starting with the U.S. jobs opening data due at 1530 GMT.

This will be followed by November ADP National Employment figures and the more comprehensive November nonfarm payrolls report later in the week.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and closely follow the Federal Reserve's policy, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest consumer of crude oil.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 0.5% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 2% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Growth in non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia eased in November from the previous month as a decline in export demand and inflationary pressures militated.

Still, the outlook was positive as new orders hit a five-month high, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%.

The Abu Dhabi bourse continues to record some volatility and could decline if price corrections continue after a period of uncertainty, said Milad Azar, Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

"Oil markets could remain a source of concern for traders in particular as uncertainty around the impact of production cuts on prices remains," Azar added.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.2%, hit by a 2.2% fall in toll operator Salik Co SALIK.DU and a 1.2% decrease in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI was down 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.5% lower.

Egypt's non-oil private sector contracted for a 36th straight month in November, and business confidence dropped to its lowest in at least 11 years as record inflation took its toll, a survey showed on Tuesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.4% to 11,144

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,520

DUBAI

.DFMGI eased 0.2% to 3,978

QATAR

.QSI declined 0.2% to 9,945

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.5% to 25,128

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.4% to 1,942

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 1.5% to 4,600

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.1% to 7,266

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru: Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.