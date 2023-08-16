MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red as Chinese data disappoints

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday as more disappointing Chinese economic data and the absence of meaningful stimulus from Beijing weighed on investor sentiment.

China's July for the first time this year, official data showed on Wednesday, as piecemeal policy support failed to shore up the embattled property sector, mounting pressure on authorities to deliver aggressive stimulus.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.2%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE losing 1.1% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 0.4%.

Saudi crude oil exports fell for a third straight month in June to their lowest since September 2021, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday, with big Asian buyers favouring cheaper Russian oil.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.1%, falling for a third consecutive session, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Dubai stock market remained exposed to some price corrections after this year’s strong performance, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"Sentiment could remain affected by weak Chinese data."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI declined 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI gave up early gains to close 0.1% lower, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA retreating 0.5%.

Outside the Gulf, EGypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.5%.

The Egyptian bourse resumed its rebound but could continue to find resistance near this year's highs as trading volumes decline again, said Takieddine.

-

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.2% to 11,393

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 9,781

DUBAI

.DFMGI eased 0.1% to 4,046

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.1% to 10,664

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.5% to 18,063

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,960

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,767

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.6% to 6,269

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.