MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red as China woes linger, oil falls

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as traders considered a slowdown in China, while falling oil prices added to the worries.

China's new bank loans tumbled in July and other key credit gauges also weakened, even after policymakers cut interest rates and promised to roll out more support for the faltering economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5%, snapping three sessions of gains, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Sevices 4013.SE losing 1.9%.

Elsewhere, Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE retreated 2.4% as the lender traded ex-dividend.

The Saudi stock market saw some downside risks as traders moved to selling another time, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

"While the latest price corrections have undermined the market's strength, the main index remained on a positive performance for the year."

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI eased 0.3%, with the countyr's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.7%.

Oil prices - which fuels the Gulf's economy - slipped about 1% as concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar, after seven weeks of gains driven by tightening supply from OPEC+ cuts.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI retreated 0.7%, hit by a 1.9% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.2%, helped by a 1.3% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Egypt sold 626.4 million euros ($682.34 million) in one-year euro T-bills in an auction at an average yield of 4%, the central bank said on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.5% to 11,494 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI lost 0.3% to 9,848 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.1% to 4,059 QATAR .QSI dropped 0.7% to 11,494 EGYPT .EGX30 rose 0.2% to 17,898 BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.5% to 1,964 OMAN .MSX30 declined 0.5% to 4,762 KUWAIT .BKP retreated 0.7% to 7,834 ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.