MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red as banking fears rattle markets

March 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous session as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O raised fears of a fresh financial crisis.

The failures in the U.S. banking sector continue to weigh on GCC stock markets and add to the uncertainties around U.S. monetary policy, said Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com.

"Energy price movements remain under observation as well and could add to the pressures."

The Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury on Sunday announced a range of measures to stabilise the banking system and said depositors at SVB would have access to their deposits on Monday.

Despite their efforts, markets remained nervous.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.8%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.8% decrease in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE.

In the kingdom, all banking shares were in red including Arab National Bank 1080.SE, which was down 5.9%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 0.9% lower, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU retreating 2.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was down 1.6%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell $4 as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank weighed, but a recovery in Chinese demand provided support.

Elsewhere, the benchmark Qatar index .QSI declined 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slid 3.1%, dragged down by a 3.9% tumble in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.8% to 10,305

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.7% to 9,758

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 0.9% to 3,354

QATAR

.QSI declined 1.5% to 10,408

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 3.1% to 15,439

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,909

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.7% to 4,894

KUWAIT

.BKP decreased 0.3% to 8,059

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Christina Fincher)

