MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red ahead of US inflation data

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the session, which could provide an indication of whether global interest rates might start to fall.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers have said they are still not sure that interest rates are high enough to tame inflation.

Dubai's main share index .TASI eased 0.2%, hit by a 2.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.1%.

The Abu Dhabi bourse remained in an uncertain direction and traded sideways for almost a week now. The main index stabilized after a rebound at the beginning of the month, said Muhannad Al-Teneiji, Founder of Wealth Training Center and the company Matrix for AI Applications.

"While ADNOC Drilling announced strong earnings, its impact on the larger market remained limited but could help improve sentiment."

ADNOC Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD finished 1.7% higher, after posting a sharp rise in third-quarter earnings.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI dropped 0.2%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA losing 1.8%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, gained 0.6%, with Elm Co 7203.SE rising 2.4% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closing 0.5% higher.

Oil prices, often a catalyst for Gulf financial markets, edged higher after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its demand growth forecasts, adding to bullish sentiment from the previous day's OPEC guidance.

The IEA raised its oil demand growth forecasts for this year and next despite an expected slowdown in economic growth in nearly all major economies.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 10,857

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.1% to 9,530

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.2% to 3,973

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.2% to 10,017

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.3% to 23,894

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 1,939

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.3% to 4,576

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.2% to 7,181

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

