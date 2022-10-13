MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, ahead of U.S. inflation data which is likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

Fed officials agreed they needed to raise the rates to a more restrictive level - and then maintain them there for some time - to meet their goal of lowering "broad-based and unacceptably high" inflation, a readout of last month's policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the United States.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.1%, hit by a 1.4% fall in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE and a 1.2% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

The kingdom's inflation rose to 3.1% in September, driven mainly by higher food prices, rents, and the rising cost of utilities, the General Authority for Statistics said on Thursday.

The Saudi market could continue seeing negative performances while oil markets continue to show downside risk, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

"The main index could see some increases if uncertainties abate."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.4%, with the UAE's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.ADfalling 1.3%.

The Qatari index .QSI closed 1% lower, as most of the stocks were in negative territory including Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which was down 2%.

Duba's main share index .DFMGI, however, advanced 0.7%, led by a 4.4% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 3.2% increase in Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU.

According to analyst Mourad, the Dubai bourse remained volatile as global concerns clashed with local economic strength.

"The local real estate sector continues to support the market while others reacted to global concerns."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 retreated 0.5%, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 0.8% increase in top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 1.1% to 11,422

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 9,697

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.7% to 3,349

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1% to 12,718

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 0.5% to 9,854

BAHRAIN

.BAX was down 0.4% to 1,868

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.1% to 4,541

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 0.3% to 7,827

