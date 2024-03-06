MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red ahead of key Fed Powell testimony

By Ateeq Shariff

March 6 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to gauge the interest rate cut cycle.

Traders are scouring U.S. economic data and policymakers' speeches to gauge when the Fed would start cutting rates. Markets are pricing in a 68% chance of the Fed starting its easing cycle in June, the CME FedWatch tool showed, as well as 88 basis points of cuts this year.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.6%, hit by a 6.4% fall in Commercial Bank CBD.DU and a 0.6% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI declined 0.9%, weighed down by a 1.6% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.7%, led by a 0.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.1% increase in Saudi Telecom Co 7010.SE.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE added 0.3%.

Crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged higher supported by the announcement on Sunday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) extended their output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of the second quarter.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

