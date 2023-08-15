MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red after China cuts rates

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday on reduced risk appetite after rate cuts by China and more disappointing data from the world's second biggest economy.

China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months on Tuesday, in a fresh sign that the authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.7%, extending losses from the previous session, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE losing 0.6% and Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE retreating 2.2%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.2%, weighed down by a 5.8% decline in Mashreq Bank MASB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.4%.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.3%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was down 1.8%.

Oil prices - which fuels the Gulf's economy - edged lower on sluggish Chinese economic figures coupled with fears that Beijing's unexpected cut in key policy rates was not substantial enough to rejuvenate the country's sputtering post-pandemic recovery.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.4%, led by a 0.8% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Egypt sold 626.4 million euros ($683 million) in one-year euro T-bills in an auction at an average yield of 4%, the central bank said on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.7% to 11,494

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.4% to 9,807

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.2% to 4,051

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.3% to 10,677

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.4% to 17,965

BAHRAIN

.BAX was down 0.2% to 1,959

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,763

KUWAIT

.BKP slipped 0.1% to 7,827

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

