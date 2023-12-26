MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in black on US rate cut bets

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday as cooling U.S. inflation supported the view that the Federal Reserve could cut borrowing costs next year.

The market expectations grew after U.S. data released on Friday showed that by some key measures inflation was now at or below the central bank's 2% target.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.5%, led by a 3.5% jump in Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication 7040.SE and a 1.9% rise in Alinma Bank 1150.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, helped by a 1.3% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Dubai stock market continued to see limited movement and could remain in an uncertain direction for the remaining trading sessions this year, said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI.

"However, the market could benefit from the expectations of improving monetary policy conditions in the coming months."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI reversed early losses to close 0.3% higher.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI inched 0.1% higher, rising for an eighth consecutive session, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gaining 2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 1%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Separately, a drone was downed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, in the second such incident in a month, Reuters reported citing two security sources.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 11,873

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.3% to 9,517

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.3% to 4,029

QATAR

.QSI added 0.1% to 10,464

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1% to 24,995

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 1,931

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.4% to 4,542

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.8% to 7,373

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

