MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in black on slowing US inflation; Saudi slips

July 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, driven by hopes that slowing U.S. inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to hit the pause button on interest rate hikes after this month.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow Fed policy moves closely, exposing the region directly to monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.4%, closing at its highest since Dec. 2015, led by a 1.6% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, while Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU advanced 2.6%.

The lender reported second-quarter net profit of 650.3 million dirhams ($177.05 million), up from 435.1 million dirhams a year ago.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI gained 0.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI climbed 0.9% with most of the stocks in positive territory, including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which ended up 3.7%.

Global oil benchmark Brent hovered above $80 a barrel after U.S. inflation data implied interest rates are close to their peak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI bucked the trend to close 0.2% lower, hit by a 1.2% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

However, the Saudi index posted its second weekly gain of 1%.

The Saudi bourse saw some pressure after gains this month and last, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

"While some losses remain possible, improving sentiment, stronger oil markets, and solid local fundamentals could push the market to the upside next week."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.2%, buoyed by a 4.2% rise in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA.

The Egyptian stock market continued its rebound thanks to improving global sentiment. At the same time, the market could benefit from the efforts to move forward with the privatisation program, said Negm.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.2% to 11,708

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.1% to 9,627

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.4% to 4,005

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.9% to 10,217

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.2% to 17,342

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 1,975

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.1% to 4,797

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 8,142

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Conor Humphries)

