MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in black on dovish Fed

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged the end of its tightening cycle and struck a dovish tone for the year ahead.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said its historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over with inflation falling faster than expected.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed's decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE jumping 3.6% and Elm Co 7203.SE rising 1.9%.

Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.3%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose, extending the previous session's gains, on a bigger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from U.S. crude storage and a weaker dollar after the Fed signalled lower borrowing costs for 2024.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished 1.1% higher, led by a 2.3% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 3.3% increase in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTADGI added 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi bourse recorded a positive performance and benefited from the changing sentiment as well as a rebound in oil prices, said Abdelhadi Laabi, chief marketing officer at KAMA Capital.

"The latter could, however, remain a source of risks for the market while they stay within a downtrend for now."

The Qatari benchmark .QSI closed 1.9% higher, extending gains from the previous session when it snapped an eight-day losing streak, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was up 2.9%.

According to Laabi, changing global sentiment helped pull the Qatari stock market out of the current downtrend. Although, some risks are likely to remain depending on the developments in energy markets which could continue to see downside risks.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.7% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 1.2% to 11,543

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.4% to 9,476

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 1.1% to 3,982

QATAR

.QSI advanced 1.9% to 9,928

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.2% to 24,723

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.4% to 1,915

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.3% to 4,589

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.3% to 7,431

