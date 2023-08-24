MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in black ahead of Powell's speech

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, with the Saudi index snapping three sessions of losses, ahead of a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole.

A round of soft manufacturing surveys had revived hopes central banks were done with policy tightening, though that might change depending on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual summit in Wyoming on Friday.

Oil and gas exporting countries in the Gulf tend to follow the Fed's rate moves, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar. Only the Kuwaiti dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, which includes the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gaining 0.4% and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE finishing 1% higher.

The Saudi stock market stabilized to a certain extent and traded sideways this week although uncertainty gripped energy markets, said Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

"The main index could be exposed to new price corrections next week if oil prices decline again."

Prices of oil — a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — steadied after earlier declines caused by disappointing economic data from key economies, with investors awaiting Powell's speech for clues.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.2%, helped by a 1.6% rise in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI gained 0.4%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI closed 0.3% higher, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 1.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 0.4%.

The Egyptian bourse continued to find resistance near this year's peak. Decreasing trading volumes could create downside risks in the next trading sessions, said Abuagla.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 11,405

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.4% to 9,771

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.2% to 4,107

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.3% to 10,365

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.4% to 18,208

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,952

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,776

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.5% to 7,766

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

