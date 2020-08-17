MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gains as financial shares rise

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, largely led by gains in financial shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, bucked the trend, ending flat, with petrochemicals and some financial shares moving sideways. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE though added 0.5% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE gained 1.7%.

Shares in the United Arab Emirates - which signed an agreement with Israel on Thursday to normalize diplomatic relations - extended gains from the previous session.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 1%, boosted by a 4.5% jump in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD) ENBD.DU, extending gains for a fifth session.

On Thursday, the lender said it was in preliminary discussions with Lebanon's Blom Bank BLOM.BY about acquiring a stake in Blom Bank Egypt.

Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU, by contrast, dropped 4.9%.

The United Arab Emirates' largest listed contractor swung to a loss in the first half of the year, citing tight liquidity and limited new projects, and said it was seeking an advisor for debt restructuring.

This will be the third restructuring exercise for Arabtec in the last four years.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed up 0.4%, with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD surging 11.9%, while National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD was up 15%.

National Marine on Sunday received an offer from National Petroleum Construction Company to combine the two companies.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 1%, with banking stocks leading the pack. Lender Masraf Al-Rayan MARK.QA rose 2.4%, while Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, was up 1.5%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.2%, helped by a 0.8% rise in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, while Ezz Steel ESRS.CA leapt 4.6%, to become the top gainer on the index.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI was flat at 7,757 points ABU DHABI .ADI added 0.4% to 4,431 points DUBAI .DFMGI gained 1% to 2,206 points QATAR .QSI was up 1% to 9,695 points EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.2% to 11,143 points BAHRAIN .BAX advanced 1.5% to 1,349 points OMAN .MSI slipped 0.3% to 3,551 points KUWAIT .BKP increased 1% at 5,798 points

