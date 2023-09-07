News & Insights

World Markets
TEF

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain, Saudi falls as IMF forecasts slowdown in growth

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

September 07, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trading on Thursday, shrugging off concerns around global economy, while the Saudi index eased as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the kingdom's economic growth to slow.

The IMF expects GDP growth in Saudi Arabia to slow further from the current 1.9% forecast to reflect the latest extension of oil production cuts, an agency official said, even as non-oil growth is seen remaining strong.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 0.6% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE declining 0.7%.

Oil prices - which fuels the Gulf economy - eased as worries over demand due to a seasonal slowdown during winter and an uncertain economic outlook for China outweighed expectations of tighter supplies from extended production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) 7010.SE traded flat, a day after declining 2.2%. Spain is analysing STC's purchase of a 9.9% stake in Telefonica TEF.MC to ensure that its strategic interests are upheld, signalling a potential hurdle.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.3%, led by a 3.1% rise in toll operator Salik SALIK.DU.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates Federal National Council Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, will visit China during Sept. 8-16, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.4%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which advanced 1.3%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.