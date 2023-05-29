MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain on US debt ceiling deal; Abu Dhabi falls

May 29 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trading on Monday after lawmakers in Washington reached a tentative agreement on the U.S. debt ceiling deal, although concerns about more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes capped gains.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement at the weekend to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years. Both leaders expressed confidence that members of the Democratic and Republican parties will vote to support the deal.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.2%, helped by a 1.8% rise in Riyad Bank 1010.SE and a 0.9% increase in Alinma Bank 1150.SE.

Among other gainers, United Electronics 4003.SE climbed about 4% after Reuters cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying the firm is planning an initial public offering of its Islamic consumer finance business, Tasheel Finance.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.5%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU putting on 1.4%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI was up 0.2%, with Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA rising 1.9%.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose on the U.S. debt ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world's largest economy and oil consumer.

Prices gained following the U.S. debt ceiling talks and after Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman warned short-sellers betting that oil prices will fall to "watch out" for pain.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI bucked the trend, trading 0.2% lower.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike Harrison)

