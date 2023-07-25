MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain on oil, earnings; Abu Dhabi slips

By Ateeq Shariff

July 25 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday on the back of rising oil prices and corporate earnings, although gains were limited as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were steady. They hovered near three-month highs as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world's second-biggest economy lifted sentiment, while weaker Western economic data weighed.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.7%, led by a 8.5% surge in Alinma Bank 1150.SE after it reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.

The lender, which saw its biggest intraday gain in over three years, posted second-quarter net profit of 1.23 billion riyals ($327.97 million), up from 925.1 million riyals year ago.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished 0.5% higher, driven by a 1.8% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 4.1% increase in Gulf Navigation GNAV.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%.

The Abu Dhabi stock market saw limited price movements with caution taking hold ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

"Volatility in oil prices has also impacted the market's performance and could weigh on expectations. The main index could continue to see risks after a series of gains."

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from any monetary policy moves there.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.4%. Most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Eastern Company EAST.CA, which was down 1.9%.

According to Mourad, declining trading volume continued to weigh on the Egyptian bourse which saw some volatility over the last few days.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 11,883

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,727

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.5% to 4,015

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.4% to 10,536

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.4% to 17,480

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,988

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.3% to 4,783

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% to 8,104

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Emma Rumney)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.